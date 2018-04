Liv Morgan explains how strength trainer Joe DeFranco got her into WWE

“I told Joe I was a huge wrestling fan, and that I loved WWE growing up. He took a chance on me, and gave me a really cool opportunity to work out with him. He sent my information along to WWE, which led to my tryout. DeFranco’s is still based out of New Jersey, so every time I go home I make sure I get in with him at the gym.”

source: northjersey.com

(Visited 1 times, 32 visits today)