Identity of new Raw Tag Team champion Nicholas

One of the most bizarre segments at a WrestleMania took place last night during the Raw Tag Team titles match.

The story for the past couple of weeks was that Braun Strowman needed to find a partner to be able to wrestle for the Tag Team titles and yesterday, he found one. No, it wasn’t a current or former WWE Superstar, but a “random” kid from the crowd.

Strowman went scouting the stadium before the match started and picked Nicholas, a 10 or 11-year-old kid out of the 78,000 fans who packed the Superdome. Nicholas was over with the crowd instantly, a sigh of relief for everyone involved considering wrestling fans can be pretty brutal at times.

Chants of “Nicholas” echoed through the Superdome and Strowman even tagged him in to a large pop from the crowd. Unfortunately, Nicholas was scared and tagged Strowman in a few seconds later.

But it was all good for Strowman and Nicholas as Strowman got the win and the titles for the team.

Nicholas, in fact, was not a random member of the WWE Universe as it was made out to be. He is the son of WWE referee John Cone, who not-so-coincidentally was also the referee of the match.

It will be interesting to see how WWE advances this storyline tonight on Raw considering, you know, the kid has school and can’t defend the title every week!

