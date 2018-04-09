Ember Moon Makes WWE RAW Debut Tonight In New Orleans (Photos, Video)
Ember Moon made her main roster debt on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE RAW from New Orleans. She teamed with new RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax to defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. The finish of the match saw Moon hit her Eclipse finisher on Bliss for the pin.
Moon’s call-up comes after she lost the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Shayna Baszler at Saturday’s “Takeover: New Orleans” event. Moon made her in-ring NXT debut back in October 2015.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s call-up along with comments from various Superstars:
THE MYTH RISES…@NiaJaxWWE DOES have a tag team partner, and her name is @WWEEmberMoon!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/CDwDoXE8Wb
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018
"I do have a partner. And her name is…@WWEEmberMoon!"#RAW #WomensChampion @NiaJaxWWE just picked the former @WWENXT #WomensChampion to be her partner against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @MickieJames! pic.twitter.com/v1qmfEQcLr
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018
Just a little glimpse of what #RAW's NEWEST #Shenom is capable of! #RAW #RAWAfterMania @MickieJames @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/iSLCzkhx9g
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2018
And just like that, @WWEEmberMoon ECLIPSES #TheGoddess! That's a VICTORY in the books for The #Shenom and @NiaJaxWWE! @MickieJames #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/HJmI7ZlZ7d
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018
FAN in the 🔥because @WWEEmberMoon has officially ARRIVED to #RAW!!! pic.twitter.com/ScQD8wTQ0y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2018
Good riddance, @WWEEmberMoon #RAW
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 10, 2018
OMG … @WWEEmberMoon !!! 😭😭😭 #RAWAfterMania
— dakota ☁️ イーヴィー (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 10, 2018
Proud friend moment. You’ve EARNED this @WWEEmberMoon 😭😭 The women of #RAW better watch out 🔥
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) April 10, 2018
Proud of you @WWEEmberMoon Go get’em! 👊🙏 #RAWAfterMania
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 10, 2018
Your roster isn’t ready. Congrats 👏🏼 @WWEEmberMoon
— LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 10, 2018
Welcome @WWEEmberMoon #Raw
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) April 10, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker’s Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH’s Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More