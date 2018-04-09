Ember Moon Makes WWE RAW Debut Tonight In New Orleans (Photos, Video)

Ember Moon made her main roster debt on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE RAW from New Orleans. She teamed with new RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax to defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. The finish of the match saw Moon hit her Eclipse finisher on Bliss for the pin.

Moon’s call-up comes after she lost the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Shayna Baszler at Saturday’s “Takeover: New Orleans” event. Moon made her in-ring NXT debut back in October 2015.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s call-up along with comments from various Superstars:

Proud friend moment. You’ve EARNED this @WWEEmberMoon 😭😭 The women of #RAW better watch out 🔥 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) April 10, 2018

Your roster isn’t ready. Congrats 👏🏼 @WWEEmberMoon — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 10, 2018

