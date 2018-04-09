Asuka’s streak ends after 915 days at WrestleMania 34

There’s certainly one thing about New Orleans and the Superdome: this place just does not like streaks.

Four years after Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s impressive WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania XXX, it was Charlotte’s turn to end Asuka’s streak.

Ever since she arrived in WWE, Asuka has been undefeated in all competitions. She held the NXT Women’s title for a total of 523 days before she vacated it to move to the main roster. On the main roster, she proved that nobody was ready for Asuka, be it in mixed tag team matches, Royal Rumbles, or anything else in between.

But there was someone ready for Asuka. Charlotte Flair contributed to one of the many upsets of the night as she made the Empress of Tomorrow tap out to the Figure 8 leg lock, ending Asuka’s impressive streak at WrestleMania.

Her streak started on October 7, 2015, defeating Dana Brooke at NXT Takeover: Respect. It lasted a whooping 915 days – or 2 years, 6 months, and 2 days.

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)