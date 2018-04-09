AS I SEE IT 4/9: The long day’s journey into night…into morning

AS I SEE IT

Well, it’s the day after Wrestlemania 34. There were some very, very good moments…a lot, actually.

But there were moments that weren’t…one in particular. Let’s get that out of the way now.

For the last two weeks, I’ve complained about what I called the Great Louisiana Shakedown, the ridiculous regulations that the Louisiana State Athletic Commission set for wrestling this past weekend for every wrestling promotion coming in….but Ring of Honor and WWE. These included bans on blood, piledrivers, and brawling in the crowd…but also on most highspots, under the guise it could impact the heads of wrestlers.

Now judging by the fact that the latter was ignored, it looks like someone got ahold of a higher authority within the state of Louisiana and told the Athletic Commission to back off…and/or contacted lawyers. Not to mention some financial encouragement more than likely took place….thus, the “Great Louisiana Shakedown”.

So after all this, Wrestlemania 34 featured a tag team title match with Cesaro and Sheamus against Braun Strowman….and a child “randomly picked out of the crowd” named Nicholas.

People theorized that “Nicholas” was a Make A Wish child. There was also a picture of one of the McMahon children taken from the Oval Office that bares a slight resemblance. A tiny part of me could be accepted it…a little…had it been a Make A Wish child in this role.

But Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net has now confirmed Nicholas’s father is WWE official John Cone.

Now obviously Nicholas Cone stood on the apron, and did a great job of looking petrified. He was never physically involved. But on the same weekend…to tell Minoru Suzuki, trained by Karl Gotch, and in MMA and wrestling by Yoshiaki Fujiwara…that he can’t do a piledriver unless it’s for a wrestling show put on by WWE or Sinclair is just plain asinine. It’s insulting to wrestlers. It’s insulting to fans.

So this wound up the turd in the punchbowl of what was, for the most part, a better show than expected.

But it has two shocking finishes, ones that I question. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to retain her title, ending Asuka’s 510 day undefeated streak. The match itself was excellent, even incredible by WWE’s standards of recent years. But the end seems inexplicable to me.

WHY? What purpose did it serve? Charlotte Flair hardly needed the rub. WWE spent all this time building this long streak for Asuka…one that could have been used to put over Shayna Baszler when she debuts..and wasted what it could have done when right.

Now for the great moments.

If you’d told me at 4:00 pm yesterday that Ronda Rousey would look great in her first professional wrestling match…at a Wrestlemania, with crowds that have been critical (too critical, IMO) of her….I’d have suggested counseling. But along with most wrestling fans, I’m happily looking up recipes for crow this morning (I hear smothered crow is good). The match came off great, was booked to show Rousey’s strengths (including Rousey nailing a dead on rana)…and ended with the money shot…Rousey submitting Stephanie McMahon with an arm bar.

I loved the ASUKA-Flair match until the finish…would have been nice had it been longer, but what we got is light years better than the lingerie matches of anorexic silicone-intected “bimbos” that used to masquerade as WWE women’s wrestling.

I also liked Shinsuke Nakamura-AJ Styles. It’s wasn’t their Wrestle Kingdom match by a long shot. But the good thing is…the heel turn suggests that they trust Nakamura and are willing to go with him…and that we’ll likely get more Nakamura-Styles matches.

The shocker was the main event result. No one, repeat no one saw Lesnar going over.

So what does WWE do now? Is Lesnar under contract (it was believed his contract ended last night) ? Will WWE hotshot a title change on a RAW, tonight or soon? After five plus hours…until early 12:15 am TODAY, my brain is still a bit numb to make an educated guess.

As always, we’ll see tonight.

Until next time….

