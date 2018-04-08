Who Won the WWE Cruiserweight Title Finals at WrestleMania 34? (Photos, Video)
Cedric Alexander won the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title by defeating Mustafa Ali in the tournament finals during tonight’s WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from New Orleans.
This is Cedric’s first run with the Cruiserweight Title. The title has been vacant since Enzo Amore was released in January while champion. A 16man tournament was launched in late February with the finals taking place tonight.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
#205Live General Manager @WWEMaverick is ready for the FINALS of the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship tournament on #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/xDQ3cvn4hN
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
Is it @CedricAlexander's time to shine? Find out RIGHT NOW on #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/7UZQexdGfk
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) April 8, 2018
The high-flying @MustafaAliWWE is ready to take his place in the spotlight LIVE on #WrestleMania Kickoff on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/qFMEgpe75H
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2018
We are UNDERWAY for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship!
Who is walking out with the title: @CedricAlexander or @MustafaAliWWE? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w4fqcmsYA3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2018
It didn't take long for @CedricAlexander to TAKE FLIGHT! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EnKHMEoFRf
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
The HEART of #205Live @MustafaAliWWE is pulling out ALL the stops in trying to capture the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DM7uKy9S4I
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) April 8, 2018
The @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship match between @CedricAlexander & @MustafaAliWWE is blowing @JohnCena's mind.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/10zxLMG4nE
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
It's the HEART of @MustafaAliWWE vs. The SOUL of @CedricAlexander in a @WWE #CruiserweightTitle Match so intense, not even @JohnCena can believe his eyes! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QoKQdr5SUJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
RESPECT. @CedricAlexander nails @MustafaAliWWE with his #LumbarCheck to capture the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship on #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/tj67M7SoYe
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
Congratulations to the NEWWWWWW @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @CedricAlexander! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/rwCMrKBKcW
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) April 8, 2018
