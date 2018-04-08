Who Won the WWE Cruiserweight Title Finals at WrestleMania 34? (Photos, Video)

Cedric Alexander won the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title by defeating Mustafa Ali in the tournament finals during tonight’s WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from New Orleans.

This is Cedric’s first run with the Cruiserweight Title. The title has been vacant since Enzo Amore was released in January while champion. A 16man tournament was launched in late February with the finals taking place tonight.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

The high-flying @MustafaAliWWE is ready to take his place in the spotlight LIVE on #WrestleMania Kickoff on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/qFMEgpe75H — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2018

