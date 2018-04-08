Things get heated between Jake Roberts and Harry Smith at WrestleCon

There was an altercation between Harry Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts at WrestleCon yesterday.

The whole thing came up after Smith was trying to get Jake Roberts apologize for what he said about his father at a recent podcast. Smith told WrestleZone.com that he went to Roberts’ table at WrestleCon but Roberts refused to even speak to him. Smith then challenged Roberts to settle their problem outside the venue but “The Snake” just told him to “f*ck off.”

At that point, Smith got angry and threw a cup of coffee he had in Roberts’ face.

Police were called in but Smith left the scene before they got there.

