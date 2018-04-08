Things get heated between Jake Roberts and Harry Smith at WrestleCon

Apr 8, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

There was an altercation between Harry Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts at WrestleCon yesterday.

The whole thing came up after Smith was trying to get Jake Roberts apologize for what he said about his father at a recent podcast. Smith told WrestleZone.com that he went to Roberts’ table at WrestleCon but Roberts refused to even speak to him. Smith then challenged Roberts to settle their problem outside the venue but “The Snake” just told him to “f*ck off.”

At that point, Smith got angry and threw a cup of coffee he had in Roberts’ face.

Police were called in but Smith left the scene before they got there.

(Visited 1 times, 86 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal