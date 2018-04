Style Battle “S1: Finale!” Results – April 7, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Bracket B – First Round

AR Fox defeated Tracer X

2. Bracket B – First Round

Anthony Henry defeated Jason Kincaid (via Referee Stoppage)

3. Bracket A – First Round

Matt Riddle defeated Snoop Strikes

4. Bracket A – First Round

Keith Lee defeated Nick Gage

5. Scramble Match

Shawn Dean defeated AC Mack, Adrian Alanis, Alan Angels, James Bandy, and Kavron Kanyon

6. Bracket B – Semi-Final Match

Anthony Henry defeated AR Fox

7. Bracket A – Semi-Final Match

Matt Riddle defeated Keith Lee

8. Wildkat Wrestling vs. Freelance Wrestling – Tag Team Gauntlet Match

Pump Patrol (Curt Matthews and Jared Wayne) defeated Aero Boy and Crazy Boy, Black and Wild (Blake Wilder and Purple Haze), Chance Champion and Omar Amir, Jimmy Lloyd and Tony Deppen, and Matt Knicks and Stevie Fierce

9. Fatal Five-Way Match

Logan Creed defeated Andrew Jackson, Blanco Loco, Francisco Ciatso, and Joey Ozbourne

10. Style Battle “S1: Finale!” Match

Matt Riddle defeated Anthony Henry

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)