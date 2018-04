ROH Supercard of Honor XII Results – April 7, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Semi-Final Tournament Match to crown the inaugural Women of Honor Champion

Kelly Klein defeated Mayu Iwatani

2. Semi-Final Tournament Match to crown the inaugural Women of Honor Champion

Sumie Sakai defeated Tenille Dashwood

3. Chucky T defeated Jonathan Gresham

4. Punishment Martinez defeated Tomohiro Ishii

5. Kota Ibushi defeated Hangman Page

6. Final Tournament Match to crown the inaugural Women of Honor Champion

Sumie Sakai defeated Kelly Klein

7. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship – Ladder Match

SoCal Uncensored defeated The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon

8. ROH Tag Team Championship Match

The Briscoes defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay Lethal

9. ROH Television Championship Match

Silas Young defeated Kenny King

10. Cody defeated Kenny Omega

11. ROH World Championship Match

Dalton Castle defeated Marty Scurll

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)