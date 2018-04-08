Ring of Honor releases a statement about last night’s streaming issues

Honor Nation,

It is with regret that we continue to face issues with our LIVE stream at Supercard of Honor for Honorclub members. While these issues are mostly out of our immediate control, as preventive measures were put in place, it is ultimately our responsibility to deliver what you deserve. As merely a short term remedy, we will be providing $40 coupons to the ROH Proshop for all VIP members, and $10 coupons to all other subscribers. Please look for these in the coming week via email. In the meantime, we will get everything back up and running and hope you enjoy the replay as it is yours as long as you are a member.

In a perfect world, the Honorclub would have been flawless out of the gate. Sadly, this has not held true, but we promise you that we will not stop improving and growing this platform beyond what it should be, and into what it could be. We greatly appreciate all of you that stay with us through these bumps in the road, and that continue to enjoy the ROH experience everywhere you can.

