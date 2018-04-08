Reigns: “I’d love to get back in there with Bryan”

Apr 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

What is next for Roman Reigns?

“I think the ‘Yes Man,’ I don’t get to see the guys from SmackDown all that often. I know Daniel Bryan has been cleared. I’d love to get back in there with Bryan. I’d love to get in there, kind of do what we did back at Fastlane and have that rivalry. Hell, what kind of match would that be, me and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania next year? Hopefully, his health continues to get better and better, the sky’s the limit for him. So, I think Daniel Bryan would be a cool opponent.”

sources: Planeta Wrestling, Wrestling Inc.

