Questions still loom over Undertaker/Cena segment for WrestleMania

Never in WrestleMania history has there been a promotion for a match that ultimately did not happen.

But that might happen today at WrestleMania 34 as John Cena and The Undertaker might not have that match after all. The Undertaker never “officially” replied to John Cena’s request and after four weeks of hype and promos, WWE fans are still at a loss what will happen and how WWE will tackle this issue on the pay-per-view.

You would think that after four weeks, WWE has to deliver something tonight. While The Undertaker is in town for the show, the rumors going around is that him and Cena will only have a showdown and not an actual match. This would help set-up the match for a later date, possibly for next year’s WrestleMania although that is one dangerous scenario that has only happened once so far when The Rock challenged John Cena a year in advance.

Ever since The Undertaker started appearing at WrestleMania, he only missed two shows because of injury. These were WrestleMania 10 and 16. A “healthy” Undertaker always showed up for WrestleMania so you have to wonder if something happened in the meantime that might prevent him from entering the ring this year. And having one of the biggest stars of the company, John Cena, available but not in a match is also somewhat crazy when you think about it.

The match, although the possibility is not that high, might still happen tonight. Timing is one of the problems. There are already 10 matches on the main pay-per-view card and three on the Kickoff show. Adding another match on the main card will either stretch the show into its eighth hour or a lot of minutes will be deducted from several matches to make up for the slot.

The general feeling is that the match will not take place. The Undertaker will show up at the Superdome eventually, but in what capacity remains to be seen.

