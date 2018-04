PWR “Pancakes and Piledrivers 2018” Results – April 7, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. First Time Ever Match

Jeff Cobb defeated Shane Strickland

2. Mixed Tag Team Match

Joey Ryan and Session Moth Martina defeated Colt Cabana and Marty DeRosa

3. First Time Ever Match

Juice Robinson defeated Eddie Kingston

4. Fight Club Pro Championship – International Showdown Three-Way Match

Meiko Satomura (c) defeated Jessicka Havok and Kimber Lee

5. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

ACH (c) defeated Trevor Lee

6. Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

OVE (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist and Jake Crist) defeated AR Fox, Brian Cage, and Joey Janela

7. Open Invite Scramble Championship Match

Matt Palmer (c) defeated Ace Romero, MJF, Jake Manning, Trey Miguel, and others

8. Dream Tag Team Match

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defeated Teddy Hart and Jack Evans

9. AAW and Revolver Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Ladder Match

Besties in the World (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett) (c) defeated Scarlett and Graves (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)