Photos & Videos from The Undertaker’s Ring Return at WrestleMania 34

Apr 8, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

The Undertaker returned to the ring at WrestleMania 34 tonight and defeated John Cena in a quick match, possibly setting up a future rematch between the two future WWE Hall of Famers.

Cena was shown watching the WrestleMania matches in the crowd with fans throughout the show until a referee informed him that “he” was here. Cena ran to the back and later came out for a match but the challenge was first answered by Elias. Cena easily took out Elias and was then confronted by The Undertaker. Cena got some offense in but Taker dominated and easily won.

Below are photos and videos from the match, which lasted less than 3 minutes:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker’s Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH’s Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

(Visited 1 times, 107 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal