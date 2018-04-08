Photos & Videos from the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

Matt Hardy won the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 tonight in New Orleans. The finish saw Bray Wyatt make his return and help Matt go up against Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley, the other final competitors. Wyatt was not an official participant in the match.

It’s worth noting that Elias was listed for the match but he did not participate. There were no surprise entrants in the match.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

It's time for the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania! Who is walking out with the trophy?! pic.twitter.com/Hxt4hO5QMz — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018

The sea of humanity is slowly dwindling… Only ONE can capture the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/osy46BkKr7 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018

