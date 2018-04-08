Photos & Videos from the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

Apr 8, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Matt Hardy won the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 tonight in New Orleans. The finish saw Bray Wyatt make his return and help Matt go up against Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley, the other final competitors. Wyatt was not an official participant in the match.

It’s worth noting that Elias was listed for the match but he did not participate. There were no surprise entrants in the match.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

