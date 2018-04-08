Photos and Videos from Ronda Rousey’s In-ring Debut at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey got the pin in her WWE in-ring debut as she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at tonight’s WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans.

The match saw Rousey get physical with Triple H and Angle get physical with Stephanie at times. Stephanie ended up tapping out to Rousey for the finish.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

Looks like all that #WrestleMania training that @RondaRousey has been doing just might pay off… she is DOMINATING on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll! pic.twitter.com/1pwXIFZvti — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

