New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight at WrestleMania 34 (Video, Photos)

Apr 8, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

The Bludgeon Brothers are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after defeating The New Day and former champions The Usos in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans tonight.

This is the first main roster tag team title for Rowan and Harper together. The Usos won the titles back in October 2017 after winning a Hell In a Cell match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

