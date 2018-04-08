Mickie James discusses the irony of doing a bullying angle after she was once called “Piggy James”

“I felt that was very difficult for me. It was one of those things – it was Layla and Michelle McCool and we all worked together to make it so incredible. To be on that side of it then, and to be on this side of it now, it’s definitely interesting. You have to put your emotions away sometimes because we’re professionals and we’re actor/actresses and we do what we love and are good at. Sometimes you have to take your ‘personal’ out of it and leave the business side in.”

sources: Between the Ropes, Wrestling Inc.

