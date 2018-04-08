Jericho: “Chances are that Vince McMahon didn’t want Undertaker to waste an entrance on Raw”

“There might be a match of Undertaker versus John Cena because John Cena has been calling for it. Let’s take a little detour. Chances are that the match is going to happen. Chances are that Vince McMahon didn’t want Undertaker to waste an entrance on Raw. I think that, knowing Vince, he’s probably thinking, ‘People are going to buy this show either way and the tease of Cena coming in week after week, ‘Where’s Undertaker?’ No response. ‘Where’s Undertaker?’ Everybody knows, even though they don’t know, that Undertaker’s going to come out and you get your big entrance and that sort of thing.’ Listen, guys, from what I know and what Jack Slade knows, which is lots, 99% on my part, there will be Cena versus Undertaker. I have a theory. Undertaker should not lose at WrestleMania ever again. ‘The streak’ is done. He lost to Brock Lesnar. He lost to Roman Reigns. He does not need to be losing to John Cena. Cena right now, he’s about to become, I’m not going to say ‘the next Rock’, but we know he has got Blockers, he’s a star, and Duke Nukem, and Transformers. Cena is going to lose, as he should, because, at this point, if Undertaker’s going to be effective as a performer, he should never lose again. Ever. Yeah, he lost his match and he lost his other one to the heir apparent, the prodigal son of Roman Reigns. After that, he should beat everybody! If he’s going to continue wrestling, my opinion Taker beats Cena in a match of 1,000 false finishes.”

source: Talk Is Jericho

