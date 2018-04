House of Hardcore 40 Results – April 7, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Wildkat Wrestling Match

J. Spade defeated Matt Lancie

2. Twitch TV Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Alex Reynolds defeated Swoggle

3. Twitch TV Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Willie Mack defeated Killer Kross

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) and Hurricane Helms defeated The Squad World Order (Kenny, Mikey, and Randy)

5. MVP defeated Carlito

6. Joey Ryan defeated Teddy Hart

7. Fatal Five-Way Match

Super Crazy defeated Ace Romero, Clatyon Gaines, Myron Reed, and Trey Miguel

8. Austin Aries defeated Brian Cage

9. Tag Team Bourbon Street Fight

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith jr.) defeated Tommy Dreamer and Billy Gunn

10. Twitch TV Championship Tournament Final Match (Special Guest Referee: Jerry Lynn)

Willie Mack defeated Sami Callihan and Alex Reynolds

