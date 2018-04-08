Dana White says Lesnar is under UFC contract, didn’t know he would be wrestling at WrestleMania

During the UFC 223 post-fight press conference yesterday, UFC President Dana White revealed that Brock Lesnar is still technically under a UFC contract because when he came back for UFC 200, he signed a multi-fight deal.

White failed to specify for how many fights Lesnar signed for and said he doesn’t remember the details of the contract but one thing is for sure, that the former UFC Heavyweight champion is going back to the Octagon and fulfill his contractual obligations.

White added that he would be flying to New Orleans for WrestleMania. When asked by Ariel Helwani if it’s for “Brock or for Ronda,” White said it’s for Ronda. White played dumb and said he didn’t know Lesnar is on the show. “I didn’t know Brock was in it until you said that,” White said. “Come on!” Helwani shot back. “I swear to God. I’ve been a little busy,” White added.

(Visited 1 times, 119 visits today)