CZW “Welcome to the Combat Zone” Results – April 7, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. 10-Man Tag Team Match

Peter Avalon, Stevie Fierce, Suede Thompson, Matt Knicks, and Douglas James defeated Dan Barry, Ace Austin, Kit Osborne, Dan Ohare, and Josh Briggs

2. MJF defeated KTB

3. Tag Team Triple Threat Match

Myron Reed and Trey Miguel defeated Flamita and Bandito and OVE (Dave and Jake Crist)

4. Mixed Tag Team Match

Janelope (Joey Janela and Penelope Ford) defeated Joey Ryan and Laura James

5. David Starr defeated Juice Robinson

6. Fatal Four-Way Match

Zachary Wentz defeated Ace Romero, Jason Cade, and Adam Brooks

7. Joe Gacy defeated Jeff Cobb

8. CZW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Ethan Page

9. Will Ospreay defeated Dezmond Xavier

(Visited 1 times, 27 visits today)