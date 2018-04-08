Current betting odds for WrestleMania 34

It’s a big day for wrestling betting today as WWE presents WrestleMania and as you know, there are a lot of matches on the card.

In the top two men’s title matches, Roman Reigns is the favorite at 1/6 while Brock Lesnar is at 7/2 to retain, which is no surprise considering everyone knows Lesnar is leaving WWE. The same odds are being presented for the WWE championship match, with Nakamura the favorite at 1/6 and Styles at 7/2.

When it comes to women’s titles, Nia Jax is favorite at 1/3 to win the match and probably the title as well while Alexa Bliss is at 9/4 to retain her Raw Women’s title. In the Smackdown Women’s title match, Asuka is at 1/8, the clear favorite to retain her streak, while Charlotte Flair’s odds are at 9/2 to retain the title.

The Tag Team titles see The Bludgeon Brothers as slight favorites in the Smackdown triple threat match with their odds at 5/6, while The Usos are at 13/8 to retain and The New Day at 4/1 to regain the titles. The challengers of the Raw Tag Team titles, Braun Strowman and his mystery partner, are also favorites at 4/11 while Sheamus and Cesaro are at 2/1 to retain.

It could be a happy Rusev Day at WrestleMania today as Rusev is 1/1 to win the United States title in the fatal 4-way match, with Orton close second at 6/4 to retain, Mahal at 7/1, and Roode in last place at 9/1. Finn Balor is also the favorite at 1/1 to win the Intercontinental title in the triple threat match, with The Miz at 2/1 to retain and Seth Rollins at 11/4. In the Cruiserweight title match during the Kickoff, Cedric Alexander is at 1/4 to win the title and Mustafa Ali is at 11/4.

The tag match between Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is at even odds, with both teams at 5/6 to win with no clear prediction on this one yet. But there’s a clear favorite in the mixed tag team match as Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey are the overwhelming favorites at 1/9 to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon who are at 5/1.

And in the two battle royals, Sasha Banks is currently in pole position with odds at 6/4 to win the first-ever Women’s battle royal while Becky Lynch and Carmella are behind with 9/4 and 5/2 odds respectively. In the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Matt Hardy is the favorite so far at 1/3, with Big Cass at 5/2 and Elias in third at 4/1.

All these odds will most likely change when it gets closer to the event so please make sure you bet responsibly.

