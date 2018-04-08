Contribute to GERWECK.NET

Apr 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

* Submit suggestions for the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame – halloffame@gerweck.net

* Submit news tips to newstips@gerweck.net

* Submit suggestions and feedback – comments@gerweck.net

Interested in contributing to the vase base of professional wrestling news and information here on GERWECK.NET? If so, we are currently seeking contributors in the following areas:

– News reporter
– Weekly TV reporters for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Ring of Honor
– Recap classic wrestling PPVs (WWF, ECW, and WCW) and future Ring of Honor PPVs
– Columnist or blogger (contribute a weekly or regular opinion article)

As always, you will receive full credit for your contributions, and your interest is greatly appreciated. If interested, please E-mail me

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal