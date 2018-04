Confirmed names spotted in New Orleans

– The Undertaker has been seen in New Orleans this weekend.

– Former WCW champion David Arquette is in town.

– “Cowboy” James Storm is staying at the WWE hotel in New Orleans.

– An unconfirmed report has former TNA and WWE superstar Bobby Lashley flying into New Orleans this weekend.

(source: PWinsider)

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)