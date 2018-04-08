Bhupinder Singh

Via Impact Wrestling:

Born in Chandigarh, India competitive combat sports has always come naturally to Bhupinder. From the age of 18 he participated in a number of bodybuilding competitions – winning many gold and silver medals in state championships going on to represent his city at national and North India bodybuilding competitions. Bhupinder went on to compete in kickboxing and wushu, winning double gold as he represented Chandigarh in nationals. Bhupinder, now 23 years old, then made the natural transition to professional wrestling – training under Indian legend The Great Khali at his Continental Wrestling Entertainment promotion and training academy. Singh will bring all that combat experience to IMPACT Wrestling and should prove a dangerous threat in the ring.

Under the tutelage of Gama Singh, this new generation of Indian wrestlers are sure to take the world by storm when they arrive on IMPACT in the coming months. There is no limit to the potential of the Desi Hit Squad.

