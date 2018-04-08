Austin Aries gets new opponents for Redemption main event

Apr 8, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

With Alberto El Patron gone from Impact Wrestling, it was time to get plan B for the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view Redemption.

El Patron got fired from the company two weeks before his PPV main event match against Austin Aries on April 22, leaving the current champion without an opponent. But the company didn’t take long to find his replacement, or in this case, replacements.

At the House of Hardcore show in New Orleans last night, it was announced that Aries will defend the Impact Wrestling title against Fenix and Pentagon Jr. in a triple threat match. That is the same match that was done on the Impact vs Lucha Underground show on Friday night.

(Visited 1 times, 35 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal