Alexa Bliss on Ronda Rousey: “I’m very excited to have Ronda here”

“I’m very excited to have Ronda here. With the women’s evolution we have the most diverse women in sports entertainment, and I love that. I love that Ronda brings another element to that. I think she’s just what we need for this women’s evolution and she will do great.”

