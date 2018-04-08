10 more Superstars announced for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Apr 8, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

10 more WWE Superstars were announced for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, sending the total number of individuals to 29.

Those announced last night are Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Apollo, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Mike Kanellis.

These 10 join the previously announced Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Zack Ryder, Primo Colón, Kane, Curt Hawkins, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, and Aiden English.

(Visited 1 times, 22 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal