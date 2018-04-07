WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2018 Results – April 6, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

DJZ, AR Fox, and Trey Miquel defeated Austin Theory, Travis Banks, and Zachery Wentz

2. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Munenori Sawa

3. New Orleans Street Fight

James Drake and Anthony Henry defeated The End (Odison and Parrow) and Catch Point (Dom Garrini and Tracy Williams)

4. SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto (c) defeated Holidead

5. Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Keith Lee

6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson and Jaka (c) defeated Ringkampf (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher)

7. EVOLVE Championship Match

Matt Riddle (c) defeated Will Ospreay

