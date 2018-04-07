WWE Network schedule for Wrestlemania Sunday

– If sitting for seven long hours watching WrestleMania is not enough for you, there’s always the 24/7 WWE Network feed tomorrow to get you in the mood for the big show. Here’s the full schedule for Sunday with all times in EST. 2AM – NXT Takeover: New Orleans preshow; 3AM – NXT Takeover: New Orleans; 5:30AM – Mixed Match Challenge final; 6AM – NXT Takeover: New Orleans; 8:30AM – 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony; 11:30AM – Photo Shoot with Kofi Kingston; 12PM – This week in WWE; 12:30PM – NXT Takeover: New Orleans; 3PM – WWE 24: Empowered; 4PM – WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments; 5PM – WrestleMania 34 Kickoff show; 7PM – WrestleMania 34. To start your WWE Network subscription, go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk.

