Updated list of entrants for the two WrestleMania battle royals

WWE added more names to the two WrestleMania battle royals that will take place during the Kickoff show tomorrow night.

So far there are 19 men announced for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. They are Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Zack Ryder, Primo Colón, Kane, Curt Hawkins, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, and Aiden English.

Only 14 women have since been announced, with Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Bayley, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Mickie James, Carmella, and Dana Brooke all in the match.

WWE never gave out an actual number of how many people will be in the battle royal so it remains to be seen how many more individuals are added between today and tomorrow.

