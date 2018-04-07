Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” Event (Photos, Video)
Shayna Baszler became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion by defeating Ember Moon at tonight’s NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” event from the Smoothie King Center.
This is Baszler’s first title run since signing with WWE back in 2017. Moon won the title back in November 2017 at the “Takeover: WarGames” event.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
.@Cane_Hill and @LZZYHALE play the sounds of the #WWENXT Women's Champion, @WWEEmberMoon as she makes her way to the ring for the #WomensChampionship at #NXTTakeOver! pic.twitter.com/VxSetrHrEF
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
The #QueenOfSpades. The #SubmissionMagician.
Is this @QoSBaszler's night? #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/1QZc6vaT3Y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2018
.@RondaRousey & @jessamynduke are at ringside to see @QoSBaszler in action! #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/7PdRF0UnAD
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
The strength of @QoSBaszler! #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/jzIlxxXCdb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2018
.@QoSBaszler is determined to make @WWEEmberMoon TAP, NAP, or SNAP tonight! #TapNapSnap #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/eDSXWgchkh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2018
What does the #WomensChampion have to do to put @QoSBaszler away?! @WWEEmberMoon #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/eYmi2xD0Hl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2018
All caution has been thrown to the wind for #WWENXT #WomensChampion @WWEEmberMoon! #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/Ws5jQ285fu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2018
#AndNew #WWENXT #WomensChampion…
…The 👑 Of ♠️, @QoSBaszler! #NXTTakeOver #WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/jr0majHXFr
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
