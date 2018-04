The ten highest earning WWE superstars in descending order are below.

1. John Cena ($10 million)

2. Brock Lesnar ($6.5 million)

3. Roman Reigns ($4.3 million)

4. AJ Styles ($3.5 million)

5. Triple H ($3.2 million)

6. Randy Orton ($2.9 million)

7. Seth Rollins ($2.7 million)

8. The Undertaker ($2.5 million)

9. Dean Ambrose ($2.2 million)

10. Kevin Owens ($2 million)

source: Forbes

