The Crash “Lucha Libre at WrestleCon” Results – April 6, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Lucha De Escandalo!

Lacey Lane and Black Danger defeated Thunder Rosa and Douglas James, Barbi Hayden and Joey Ryan, and Christi Jaynes and Angel Fashion

2. Lucha De Lujo!

Daga defeated Bandido

3. Poder A Poder!

Laredo Kid defeated Rey Horus and Flip Gordon

4. Lucha De Parejas!

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated OVE (Jake and Dave Crist), Aeroboy and Black Diamond, and Jason Cade and Curt Stallion

5. Lucha Especial

Willie Mack defeated Brian Cage and Sami Callihan

6. Lucha De Lujo!

Rey Fenix defeated Flamita

7. Lucha Semifinal!

L.A. Park, Nicho El Milionario, and Damian 666 defeated Bestia 666, Garza jr., and MR. 450

8. Lucha Super Estrella!

Austin Aries defeated Penta El Zero M

