Tenille Dashwood on her WWE release: “I was definitely surprised”

“I was definitely surprised. I really enjoyed my match with Asuka at the pay-per-view, and that was the first singles match on pay-per-view that I had there. So I was definitely surprised when I found out, but it gave me almost like a launching pad to go out and wrestle for all these companies elsewhere. It was almost a reminder for the fans that I can wrestle. So it really helped me moving forward and I’m glad that I can wrestle everywhere now and the demand is there.”

source: The Sporting News

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)