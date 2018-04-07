Tenille Dashwood on her WWE release: “I was definitely surprised”

Apr 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I was definitely surprised. I really enjoyed my match with Asuka at the pay-per-view, and that was the first singles match on pay-per-view that I had there. So I was definitely surprised when I found out, but it gave me almost like a launching pad to go out and wrestle for all these companies elsewhere. It was almost a reminder for the fans that I can wrestle. So it really helped me moving forward and I’m glad that I can wrestle everywhere now and the demand is there.”

source: The Sporting News

