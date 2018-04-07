PROGRESS: “Chapter 67: Bourbon is Also a Biscuit” Results – April 7, 2018 – Kenner, Louisiana
1. Chris Brookes defeated Rey Horus
2. PROGRESS Women’s Title Match
Toni Storm (c) defeated Mercedes Martinez
3. Intergender Tag Team Match
Austin Theory and Jinny defeated Kay Lee Ray and Will Ospreay
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins, and Morgan Webster defeated David Starr, Keith Lee, and Matt Riddle
5. No. 1 Contenders Match for the PROGRESS World Title
WALTER defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
6. PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match
Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) (c) defeated Ethan Page and Rickey Shane Page
7. PROGRESS World Title Match
Travis Banks (c) defeated Jeff Cobb
