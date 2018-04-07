PROGRESS: “Chapter 67: Bourbon is Also a Biscuit” Results – April 7, 2018 – Kenner, Louisiana

1. Chris Brookes defeated Rey Horus

2. PROGRESS Women’s Title Match

Toni Storm (c) defeated Mercedes Martinez

3. Intergender Tag Team Match

Austin Theory and Jinny defeated Kay Lee Ray and Will Ospreay

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins, and Morgan Webster defeated David Starr, Keith Lee, and Matt Riddle

5. No. 1 Contenders Match for the PROGRESS World Title

WALTER defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

6. PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) (c) defeated Ethan Page and Rickey Shane Page

7. PROGRESS World Title Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Jeff Cobb

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)