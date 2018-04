PROGRESS “Chapter 66: Mardi Graps” Results – April 6, 2018 – Kenner, Louisiana

1. PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) (c) defeated Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

2. Will Ospreay defeated Mark Haskins

3. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated David Starr and Keith Lee

4. ThunderBastard Match

Jeff Cobb defeated Austin Theory, Chris Brookes, Darby Allin, Joey Janela, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Parrow, and Rickey Shane Page

5. Jinny and Mercedes Martinez defeated Shazza McKenzie and Toni Storm

6. Matt Riddle defeated Jimmy Havoc

7. Three-Way Match

Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews and Morgan Webster

8. PROGRESS World Title Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Shane Strickland

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)