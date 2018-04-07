NXT Takeover: New Orleans Live on WWE Network Tonight

– Live tonight from the Smoothie King Center, WWE presents NXT Takeover: New Orleans exclusively on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs Aleister Black for the NXT title; Ember Moon vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s title; The Undisputed Era vs The Authors of Pain vs Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne in a triple threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team titles and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy; Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano in an unsanctioned match; and Adam Cole vs EC3 vs Killian Dain vs Lars Sullivan vs Ricochet vs Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the new NXT North American title. NXT Takeover: New Orleans is available for free for first-time subscribers to the WWE Network. Simply go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk to start your subscription now.

