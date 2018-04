NOAH “Global Tag League – Day 6” Results – April 7, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Hitoshi Kumano defeated Jyunta Miyawaki

2. 3-Way Match

Hajime Ohara defeated Yoshinari Ogawa and HAYATA

3. Daisuke Harada and Tadasuke defeated Hi69 and Minoru Tanaka

4. Akitoshi Saito and Masao Inoue defeated Cody Hall and YO-HEY

5. Global Tag League 2018

Maybach Taniguchi and Mitsuya Nagai [4] defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Atsushi Kotoge [5]

6. Global Tag League 2018

Katsuhiko Nakajima and Masa Kitamiya [3] defeated Mohammed Yone and Quiet Storm [5]

7. Global Tag League 2018

Takashi Sugiura and Kenou [4] vs. Go Shiozaki and Kaito Kiyomiya [5] (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

Global Tag League 2018 Standings:

1. Maybach Taniguchi & Mitsuya Nagai [6]

2. Go Shiozaki & Kaito Kiyomiya [6]

2. Cody Hall & KAZMA SAKAMOTO [6]

4. Mohammed Yone & Quiet Storm [5]

4. Naomichi Marufuji & Atsushi Kotoge [5]

4. Takashi Sugiura & Kenou [5]

4. Katsuhiko Nakajima & Masa Kitamiya [5]

8. Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue [0]

