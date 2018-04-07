New tournaments and specials announced for the WWE Network

A new WWE Network commercial aired during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony which gave a preview of what upcoming new shows will be airing over the next few months.

A second Mae Young Classic tournament for the women and a King of the Ring tournament in the United Kingdom were shown. The original Mae Young Classic and the WWE UK Championship tournament were big hits on the Network so it’s no surprise they’re adding them again.

The WWE 365 series will return focusing on the current WWE champion AJ Styles. This will be the second one in the series following the one on Kevin Owens. WWE 365 focuses on a year-long journey in the life of a WWE Superstar.

WWE 24 also has three new episodes lined up, one on the Hardy Boyz, one on the Raw 25th Anniversary special, and one on Ronda Rousey’s arrival in WWE.

Elias: Unplugged and Bruce Prichard’s popular podcast Something To Wrestle With were also announced coming to the WWE Network.

No specific dates were given on when these shows will eventually air.

