Mark Henry pleads with Martha Hart to let Owen in the Hall of Fame

A very emotional Mark Henry pleaded with Owen Hart’s widow Martha to clear the path for Owen to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Telling the cameraman to simply zoom on him for the message, Henry said, “Martha, please, this is not from the company, this is not from other wrestlers, this is from his other brother. He needs to be here.”

Fighting back tears, the former World Heavyweight champion continued, “And I hate that I haven’t kept up like I should have. I’d love to be able to look down one day and see Owen able to be among us, it’s his birth right.”

Mark Henry was not the only one who mentioned Owen Hart in his speech. Earlier in the broadcast, fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also recounted some Owen Hart stories.

Martha Hart has made it very clear that as long as she is alive, she would not let WWE honor her late husband in any way, shape, or form.

