LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: NEW ORLEANS” EVENT

Stay tuned for live WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” coverage from the Smoothie King Center…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker’s Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH’s Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)