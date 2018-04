Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Results – April 6, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

1. Six-Way Match

Matanza defeated Matt Sydal, Caleb Konley, Moose, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Jack Evans

2. Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Allie (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie

3. Teddy Hart and Scott Steiner defeated oVe (Dave Crist and Jake Crist)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Aerostar, Drago, and King Cuerno defeated Andrew Everett, DJZ, and Dezmond Xavier

5. Trevor Lee (w/Caleb Konley) defeated Marty “The Moth” (w/Famous B)

6. Impact World Tag Team Championship Match

LAX (Ortiz and Santana) (c) (w/Diamante) defeated Killshot and The Mack

7. Brian Cage defeated Eli Drake

8. “I Quit” Match

Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) defeated Eddie Edwards

9. Triple Threat Match

Pentagon Jr. defeated Fenix and Austin Aries

