Former WCW announcer: “Rousey is the single most overrated professional athlete in the world today”

Apr 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise via Facebook:

Ronda Rousey is the single most overrated professional athlete in the world today. One look at her last fight will tell you what a paper tiger she was. The one time she met a real fighter she got her ass handed to her — and quickly. Don’t believe the hype. She’s a phony and has zero charisma. She WILL disappoint at Wrestlemania, and before the year is out she will be just another name on the card. Bank on that.

