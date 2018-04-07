First teaser trailer of Fighting With My Family movie about Paige and her family

A 75-second teaser of the upcoming movie Fighting With My Family which focuses on the life of Paige and her family was showcased yesterday during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The teaser sees Paige and her brother running into The Rock backstage at a WWE event and ask him what advice would he give them if they want to win over the crowd. The Rock then goes into his usual high-energy promo telling Paige that she looked like she hasn’t seen the sun in 20 years and his brother looking like he stepped out of Oliver Twist. When the end of the promo comes, The Rock tells them that that is how you win over a crowd.

The film features Florence Pugh as Paige, Jack Lowden as her brother Zac and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson playing himself. Lena Headey and Nick Frost play the role of Paige’s parents.

The MGM/WWE Studios movie is scheduled to be released later in 2018.

NEW: Here's an exclusive clip from Fighting With My Family! pic.twitter.com/QEiLgbFqpJ — Jack Lowden News (@JackLowdenNews) April 7, 2018

