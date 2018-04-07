Alberto El Patron no-shows Impact vs. Lucha Underground live show

Alberto El Patron no showed the Impact vs Lucha Underground show last night in New Orleans and was replaced in the main event. The main event was eventually changed to a triple threat match between Austin Aries, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

The original main event featured El Patron and Pentagon Jr. taking on Austin Aries and Rey Fenix but for some reason El Patron was nowhere to be seen and no explanation was given as to why he missed the show, which aired live on Twitch.

Earlier in the day, El Patron participated in a press conference with Austin Aries to promote the Impact Redemption pay-per-view.

The complete Impact vs Lucha Underground show from yesterday can be seen on Twitch for free.

