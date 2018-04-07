Alberto El Patron fired from Impact Wrestling

Alberto Impact Wrestling today announced that Alberto El Patron has been fired from the company after he failed to show up for last nights Impact vs Lucha Underground event.

“IMPACT Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its agreement with Alberto El Patron, effective immediately,” a statement from the company read.

El Patron attended the Redemption press conference earlier in the day to promote his main event match against Austin Aries on April 22.

That match is obviously not going to happen now and it will be interesting to see who steps in El Patron’s place.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)