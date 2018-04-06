WWE Mixed Match Challenge Statistics for all twelve weeks

The Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch was a mixed success both for WWE and the social media giant. The live stream of the show wasn’t watched by hundreds of thousands of people as expected but the replays proved to be a popular thing on the MMC Facebook page. Week 1 with Balor/Banks vs Nakamura/Natalya did a total of 2 million viewers, followed by 1.8 million viewers for week 2 with Miz/Asuka vs Big E/Carmella. Week 3 had similar views of approximately 1.8 million viewers between Strowman/Bliss vs Zayn/Lynch, while week 4 feature Goldust/Rose vs Uso/Naomi pulled in 2 million viewers. Week 5 saw a spike in viewership as Elias/Bayley vs Rusev/Lana pulled in 4.6 million viewers and week 6 with Apollo/Jax vs Roode/Flair they had 3.5 million viewers. With the next round starting in week 7, Balor/Banks vs Miz/Asuka had 3.1 million viewers and Strowman/Bliss vs Uso/Naomi followed with 3.6 million. Week 9 with Roode/Flair vs Rusev/Lana did 3.5 million viewers. The first semi final in week 10 with Strowman/Bliss vs Miz/Asuka did 2..9 million and week 11 with Roode/Lynch, replacing Flair vs Balor/Banks did 2.7 million. The final match on week 12 with The Miz/Asuka vs Roode/Flair did a total of 3 million viewers. The WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook aired only in the United States but each episode was uploaded on the WWE Network for the rest of the world to see. WWE and Facebook did not announce if the show is coming for another season.

