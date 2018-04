WrestleMania Axxess Match Results – April 5, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana (Potential NXT TV Spoilers)

1. WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno

2. #1 Contender’s (NXT Tag Team Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Moustache Mountain defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

3. #1 Contender’s (NXT North American Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid

4. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah

5. #1 Contender’s (WWE United Kingdom Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Lio Rush defeated Buddy Murphy

6. #1 Contender’s (NXT Tag Team Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

The Street Profits defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

7. #1 Contender’s (WWE United Kingdom Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Drew Gulak defeated Dan Matha

8. #1 Contender’s (NXT North American Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves

9. Buddy Murphy and Kalisto defeated TJP and Gentleman Jack Gallagher

10. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Invitational Tournament First Round Match

Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair

Semi-Final Matches for the Axxess Tournaments:

NXT Tag Team Championship Invitational Tournament: Moustache Mountain vs. The Street Profits

NXT North American Championship Invitational Tournament: Fabian Aichner vs. Akira Tozawa

NXT Women’s Championship Invitational Tournament: Nikki Cross vs. Kairi Sane

WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational Tournament: Lio Rush vs. Drew Gulak

(Visited 1 times, 18 visits today)